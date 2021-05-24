Successful outing for Team Fiji at Tokyo Olympics

Team Fiji are back home after the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The athletes arrived around 7.30pm today.

Chef De Mission Patrick Bower has hailed it a successful games for Team Fiji and thanked all those that took part.

Bower says its mission accomplished now as they have brought the athletes back home safe and sound.

He also applauded the Fiji mens 7s team for winning Gold and also the outstanding performance by the Fijiana side who claimed bronze.

Team Fiji are now undergoing their 14 days quarantine at the Sofitel Resort.