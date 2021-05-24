Home

Sports

Successful outing for Team Fiji at Tokyo Olympics

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 11, 2021 10:40 pm

Team Fiji are back home after the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The athletes arrived around 7.30pm today.

Chef De Mission Patrick Bower has hailed it a successful games for Team Fiji and thanked all those that took part.

Article continues after advertisement

Bower says its mission accomplished now as they have brought the athletes back home safe and sound.

He also applauded the Fiji mens 7s team for winning Gold and also the outstanding performance by the Fijiana side who claimed bronze.

Team Fiji are now undergoing their 14 days quarantine at the Sofitel Resort.

