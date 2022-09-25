Successful car show in Labasa

Fiji Motorsports Association Car Show and Shine in the Northern Division.

80 cars turned up at the Subrail Park ground 2 in Labasa last night for the first ever Fiji Motorsports Association Car Show and Shine in the Northern Division.

Association President Raizal Hannif says they are very impressed with the interest from car owners in Labasa.

Hannif says while they brought in 23 cars from Viti Levu for the event, car owners in Labasa didn’t disappoint.

There were awards given for various categories and all vehicles received certificates of participation.

Hannif says they will look into making this a yearly event in Labasa given the car and crowd turnout.

”This is the first time that Fiji Motorsports has brought the Car Show and Shine show in Labasa and we are very proud of the way the spectators have turned up. Our last count was 2,100 spectators that got in today.”

This is the 2nd car show organized by the Association in the country this year.