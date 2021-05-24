Home

Submissions pending for other sports

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 7, 2021 12:37 pm
Sports organisation like swimming is yet to submit their return to play protocols.

With 17 sporting federations approved to resume non-contact training, Fiji Sports Commission is awaiting submissions from other federations.

Sports organisations like Basketball, Rugby League, Badminton and Swimming are yet to submit their return to play protocols.

Commission Chair Peter Mazey says other sports have opted to wait it out and send in their submissions when they resume their own seasons.

Article continues after advertisement

“For example volleyball has actually asked if they can hold off until November and they’ll have their protocols up by then so that’s because they’re having reorganizing their sport at the moment”.

The approved federations are Tennis, Taekwondo, Cricket, Touch Rugby, Netball, Rugby Union, Outrigger (VAA), Suva Marathon, Billiard & Snooker, Lawn Bowls, Golf Fiji, Squash, Karate, Badminton, Archery, Shooting and Football.

