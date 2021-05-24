Home

Structured database for Nasinu and Suva Touch

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 30, 2021 6:44 am

Suva Touch has a new competitor on the block with Nasinu Touch Rugby slowly picking up pace.

While the establishment of Nasinu Touch encourages healthy competition amongst associations, managing player movement will be a challenge.

Suva Touch President, Savenaca Vocea says they are keen to hold discussions with Nasinu to sort the logistics.

“Cross player that is something that’s on the table, of course we will need to mitigate a few things about over-extending or taking away the opportunities for others to learn.”

Nasinu Touch Treasurer, Dan Tagicakibau says they look to implement a more structured player database.

“For tournaments, we can have cross associations but when our season starts then we have to lay a strict foundation, this means having a strict registration platform for the players.”

Nasinu, Suva and Nadi are now up and running with plans to establish an association in Lautoka soon.

 

