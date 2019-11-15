Strict diet as Ikanikoda chases Olympic dream

The Olympic Games is just five months away and the battle for the 13 spots is heating up for the Fiji 7s side.

One of the player’s is Livai Ikanikoda who returned to the national squad in Hong Kong last year after seven years.

But there is something the 30-year-old is closely monitoring to help him make the trip to the Tokyo Games.¤

Article continues after advertisement

Ikanikoda who thought his career was over eight years ago but now he has a chance to make his Olympic dream a reality says he is following a strict diet.

” still need to prove a lot of things on my training and specially on my diet during off the field when I’m staying at home, lot of cassava, dalo so I need to cut it and my aim is to play at the Olympic this year”.

Fiji 7s Coach Gareth Baber says the last four years has gone by pretty fast.

‘The country celebrated four years ago for an epic win and all of a sudden we are back around to another year for the Olympics the team is progressing well I’m proud of the way they have taken on the challenges, learn from mistakes and develop themselves and that’s what we are seeing with three or four of them now really maturing in the way they have developed’.

The Fiji 7s side is currently preparing for the Los Angeles 7s that will be played in two weeks’ time where Fiji is pooled with France, Argentina and Korea.