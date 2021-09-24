Storm preliminary final switched to afternoon kick-off

Defending NRL champions the Melbourne Storm’s preliminary final match next weekend has been brought forward to a more fan friendly timeslot of 6pm.

This has been done to avoid a clash with the AFL grand final.

The NRL announced yesterday the clash between the Storm and the winner of this Saturday’s Panthers and Eels clash would be moved based on a unique opportunity to create a more fan friendly schedule.

NRL Chief Executive Andrew Abdo says rugby league is about the fans who have made it clear across the weekend that they are disappointed about having to choose between the preliminary final and the AFL grand final which is scheduled to play at a similar time.

He says the NRL pride themselves on being agile and listening to its fans.

In week two of the finals series, the Sea Eagles meet the Roosters at 9:50pm on Friday.

On Saturday, the Eels meet Panthers at 9:50pm and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The winner between Sea Eagles and Roosters will take on the Rabbitohs in another preliminary final next weekend.