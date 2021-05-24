Home

Rugby League

Storm hold of gutsy Raiders

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 13, 2021 6:10 am

The Melbourne Storm held off a strong Canberra Raiders side to win 26-16 for their 18th straight win.

After giving up an early try to Raiders winger Bailey Simonsson, the Storm quickly hit their straps, with hooker Brandon Smith getting over from dummy half in the 10th minute.

Five minutes later the Storm produced a long-range try down their right edge with Dean Ieremia leaving Jarrod Croker and Jordan Rapana in his wake to finish the movement.

Article continues after advertisement

Munster stamped his class on the match when he put Chris Lewis in with a great offload and the Storm had raced to an 18-4 lead.

A penalty goal to Nicho Hynes in the 32nd minute made it 20-4 and that’s how the teams went to the break after Raiders centre Matt Timoko had blown a late chance when he spilled the ball over the line.

The Raiders came out firing in the second term with five-eighth Wighton setting up Simonsson for his double and the gap was back to 10 points.

Seven minutes later the Green Machine were in again when Ieremia allowed a Sam Williams bomb to bounce and Wighton picked up the scraps to send Simonsson over for his third try.

In his first game back from a five-week absence due to a toe injury Simonsson had his first career hat-trick and the Raiders had the Storm looking over their shoulder at 20-16.

Consecutive high tackles by Tom Starling and Josh Hodgson in the next two sets handed Ryan Papenhuyzen the chance to extend Melbourne’s lead to six with a penalty goal.

The Raiders then failed to find touch from a penalty and another high shot by Hodgson gave Melbourne the field position they needed to turn the screws.

Reimis Smith and Justin Olam both went close to scoring before Harawira-Naera charged out of the line and connected with Hughes’s head to earn his marching orders. Papenhuyzen landed the penalty goal for 26-16.

The Storm set a new club record for most points in a season and will look to equal the all time record of 19 wins in a row held by Arthur Beetson’s 1975 Roosters side when they tackle the Titans next week.

Canberra, meanwhile, will be looking to repeat their round 17 heroics at 4 Pines Park when they face the Sea Eagles in a clash that will have a huge bearing on their top-eight aspirations.

[Source: NRL]

