Stop racism and violence: FIFA

The international football governing body, FIFA, fully understands the depth of sentiment and concerns expressed by many footballers in light of the tragic circumstances of the George Floyd case.

FIFA had repeatedly expressed itself to be resolutely against racism and discrimination of any kind and recently strengthened its own disciplinary rules with a view to helping to eradicate such behavior.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says the demonstration by German Bundesliga players over the weekend should be applauded and not punished.

The FIFA President adds we all must say no to racism and any form of discrimination.

George Floyd, a black man and former community college basketball player, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and stopped pleading for air.

His death has sparked protests across the United States and in other countries.

