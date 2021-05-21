Still hope for Team Fiji

A 54 member team is expected to represent Fiji at this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Games may just be 63 days away but the door hasn’t been completely closed for some athletes.

Team Fiji Chef De Mission Patrick Bower says representatives who may not make it on merit can qualify through the Oceania selection quota.

He says athletics, swimming and archery can make it through the universality spot.

Bower says Judo is another sport that can make it but our Olympic hopeful Tevita Takaya will have to qualify on merit.

“I would say definitely we are very positive about moving ahead and looking at probably taking a team of 54 with those who are yet to qualify”.

While Team Fiji is yet to finalize its squad, Japan continues to prepare for the Games.

The International Olympic President Thomas Bach is optimistic come July 23rd, they’ll have the opening ceremony.

Only rugby 7s and sailing are the confirmed Team Fiji sports for the Olympics at the moment.