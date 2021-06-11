Home

Sports

Still chance for Tawanitawamudu

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
June 16, 2021 5:11 am

Karate Fiji’s Olympic hopeful Tevita Tawanigaunatawamudu is well on track for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Tawanigaunatawamudu competed over the weekend at the World Karate Federation Olympic Qualifier in Paris, France.

Although unsuccessful at the qualifiers against USA’s Scott Thomas, Tevita will fight for a spot from the Oceania region.

Team Fiji Chef De Mission Patrick Bower says he is impressed with Tevita’s determination.

“So it really gives Tevita a positive outcome, from that trip to Budapest and so he’s on his way back to Australia so that he can have the opportunity to do some more training before going to Japan”

Bower says while Tevita still has a chance, he will continue training in Australia before he heads back on the 8th of next month.

“This is what we intended to do in regards to flight and so forth but fortunately we will be able to go to Australia to do some more training”

There are 38 days left to the Olympic Games, and only rugby 7s for both men and women plus sailor Sophia Morgan have qualified.

