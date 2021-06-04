Squash progress hindered

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions to Fiji Squash’s sporting calendar for the year.

Competitions slowly picked up since the easing of restrictions in the first wave of the pandemic with the sport recording large numbers of participants.

Interim President, Michael Irava says the sport was making good progress compared to past years and it is unfortunate that this too came to a halt.

“Coming off the back of our last tournament which was the HNH Suva Open that was in April. The tournament that was meant to follow from that was in Lautoka, the Care Open which was meant to be in early May.”

Irava says interests from women increased this year and they were hoping to stage even bigger competitions for them.

Their junior programs has been promising as well with school students hyped to learn the squash.