Squash Fiji to review competition calendar

It will be a short turnaround period for Squash Fiji if sports are given the green-light to commence by October.

Interim president, Michael Irava says they will have to juggle around with the competition calendar and see which events can go ahead.

He says the plan is to either continue with the competitions abandoned due to the pandemic or start with the tournaments scheduled for October, November, and December.

“We’ll either bring those events that were supposed to be held forward if the tournament organizers are keen. If not, then we will at least try and complete whatever event that has been scheduled based on the calendar. If we are looking at an October opening we probably would start or at least have our first tournament within the opening month and then see how we go from there to finish off the year.”

Irava says, for now, the focus is on getting members vaccinated but the issue will be on the age-group players who are not eligible for the Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

He adds, in this case, they may have to hold off their junior competitions until it is safe to hold them.