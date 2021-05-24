Home

Squash Fiji to plan for next season

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 5, 2021 5:42 am

Squash Fiji wants nothing less than ending the 2021 season on a high.

The sport started off on a promising feet before all events came to an abrupt hold due to the pandemic.

This season saw many improvements in the sport with women participation flourishing and junior programs rolled out.

After five months of inactivity, Squash Fiji interim president Michael Irava says, they want to make the last quarter of the year, a memorable one.

“I’m on the verge of calling a committee meeting for a quick update and also to get everyone’s feedback and opinion on what and how we should close off the year but one thing is for sure, we’ll be using this time to get back and formalizing the squash calendar for next year.”

Irava adds at the moment, the federation is only encouraging recreational squash.

Bookings for squash courts have already started with players slowly making their way back for some game time.

Victoria Courts in Suva, Northern Club in Lautoka, Nadi Sports Club and Planters Club in Savusavu are open so far.

 

 

