Squash competitions to be held next year

All Squash Fiji competitions and tournaments are likely to be held next year.

Scheduled events have been impacted by the pandemic and should sports return next Monday, the timeframe will not be enough to hold competitions.

Looking at the bigger picture, interim President, Michael Irava says recreational squash is the only alternative available for now.

Article continues after advertisement

“For us the priority would just allow everybody to get to playing squash when they can get a slot on the courts at the various clubs”

He says while they want to have the players return to the courts as soon as possible, the safety of all members remain a priority.

The players will go through an educational process first to keep abreast with the new return-to-play protocols.