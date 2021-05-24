Home

Sports

Sprinters part of Lilian Amazons side

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 11, 2021 5:46 pm

A new women’s club will be unleashed in the last leg of the Fiji Rugby Union Super 7s Series which starts tomorrow.

The Lilian Amazons were inspired by the Fijiana’s Olympic Games achievement and tomorrow they’ll be featuring in their first tournament.

The team was formed two weeks ago by former Adi Cakobau School students and have been training for the past week.

Some players who brought athletics glory to ACS in the 100, 200 and 400 meters are in the team in the likes of Laisani Moceiswana, Naomi Navuga, Frances Tuva, Liviana Kula and Sainimili Maisamoa.

Team Manager Mere Gaunavou says they are ready to compete in the Super Series.

“We’re blessed that everything just came in together from the coaches and from the former students, we’re hoping to put in one strong team for this weekend’s Super Series 7s.”

The team has been training under the guidance of FRU development officers including Koli Sewabu.

Sewabu says the players are quick learners despite being together for the last seven days.

“A lot of them come from athletics background so the challenge for us is to quickly upskill them in some of the rugby specific skills.”

Lilian Amazons are in pool A with Striders and Mount Masada.

The side will play Striders at 10:40am at Bidesi ground in its first pool match.

