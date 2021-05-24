Springboks launch a good start in Rugby Championship opener

Springboks began their 2021 Rugby Championship campaign on a high with a 32-12 victory over Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Boks had led 21-9 at half-time with tries from Cobus Reinach and Aphelele Fassi and Jaden Hendrikse.

It was a good day for Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies, who kicked 17 points in a polished display that included an inch-perfect cross-kick to set up Fassi’s try.

Hooker Joseph Dweba was also impressive on his Bok debut before being substituted early in the second half, but it was Hendrikse who stole headlines with his try.

Argentina did look to move the ball around, but they were outmuscled by the Springbok defence and were also let down by their ill-discipline.

Springbok No 8 Jasper Wiese was also a standout player with his carries, defence and work at the breakdown contributing.

The Boks thought they had scored their third try through Fassi on 71 minutes, but it was disallowed after replays showed that Malcolm Marx had been guilty of crawling with the ball on the ground.

Aouth Africa and Argentina will battle again on Saturday next week before heading off on the Australasian leg of their campaign.

Tries: Cobus Reinach, Aphelele Fassi, Jaden Hendrikse

Conversion: Elton Jantjies

Penalties: Jantjies (5)

Argentina 12 (9)

Penalties: Nicholas Sanchez (4)

[Source: Sports24]