Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
One new COVID-19 case in North|Eight more die as COVID-19 death toll rises to 368|Suspected COVID-19 case being investigated in Bua|More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites|COVID deaths increase in the Western Division|Hospitalisation numbers remain high|India reassures assistance for Fiji|Unvaccinated beneficiaries can lose out on monthly support|Anti-Vaxxer employer threatens his workers|Patients can be accompanied by a family member|More relief measures for FNPF members|COVID-related breaches increase in Sigatoka|Fully vaccinated Fijians can still be infected|Serua/Namosi vaccination on track|Blood shortage an issue, Red Cross request for blood donors|Five new COVID-19 deaths with 398 new infections|Test positivity remains high for the Central Division|Market vendors producing fake vaccination cards|More youth clubs formed during the pandemic|Coral Coast Villages on high alert|Indian High Commissioner to Fiji holds virtual talks with Diaspora|No one fully vaccinated in Fiji has died from COVID-19: Dr Fong|Four patients on ventilators|Cases from June not showing symptoms to end isolation|Unvaccinated Fijians could strain health services|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Springboks launch a good start in Rugby Championship opener

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 15, 2021 7:57 am
[Source: Springbok Twitter]

Springboks began their 2021 Rugby Championship campaign on a high with a 32-12 victory over Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Boks had led 21-9 at half-time with tries from Cobus Reinach and Aphelele Fassi and Jaden Hendrikse.

It was a good day for Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies, who kicked 17 points in a polished display that included an inch-perfect cross-kick to set up Fassi’s try.

Article continues after advertisement

Hooker Joseph Dweba was also impressive on his Bok debut before being substituted early in the second half, but it was Hendrikse who stole headlines with his try.

Argentina did look to move the ball around, but they were outmuscled by the Springbok defence and were also let down by their ill-discipline.

Springbok No 8 Jasper Wiese was also a standout player with his carries, defence and work at the breakdown contributing.

The Boks thought they had scored their third try through Fassi on 71 minutes, but it was disallowed after replays showed that Malcolm Marx had been guilty of crawling with the ball on the ground.

Aouth Africa and Argentina will battle again on Saturday next week before heading off on the Australasian leg of their campaign.

Tries: Cobus Reinach, Aphelele Fassi, Jaden Hendrikse

Conversion: Elton Jantjies

Penalties: Jantjies (5)

Argentina 12 (9)

Penalties: Nicholas Sanchez (4)

[Source: Sports24]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.