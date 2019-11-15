Sports help re-unite people of different background

Sports is known as a universal language that connects people regardless of their ethnicity, religion and background.

So amid the current pandemic, the commencement of the sporting activities is a glimmer of hope that some normalcy is returning.

Today members of the FASANOC and ONOC took time out to celebrate an important day on the sporting calendar, the Olympic Day, with a Virtual Race organized by the International Olympic Committee.

Article continues after advertisement

Pacific Games Council President Vidhya Lakhan has highlighted the role sports play in people’s lives.

“The important thing is, is recognizing what sports people collectively and individually, the role they play in trying to unite the world and bring us all together using sports as a medium.”

FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar also acknowledged the work done by Olympic sporting bodies both locally and abroad.

“Today is about celebrating and acknowledging the work that you all do in your little bubble.”

Fiji Rugby Sevens Captain Meli Derenalagi and Olympian/ Amatuer Boxer Winston Hill was among 22 other Olympic athletes from around the world who were part of the Olympic Day Virtual Race that was aired live on the Olympic channel.