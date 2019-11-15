Sports equipment boost for Ovalau

Athletes in Levuka, Ovalau will now have better access to well-equipped training facilities.

This is after the Ovalau Sports Association received new all-sports equipment from the government.

During his Ovalau tour, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this is part of the wider initiative to nurture grassroots talent.

Bainimarama adds the assistance will also foster the growth of all type of sports in Ovalau.

“We’re cultivating Ovalau’s homegrown athletic talent by equipping the Ovalau Sports Association with all-sport fitness equipment. Unlike your current weightlifting gym, this equipment is suited to a wide range of sports, as well as for ordinary women and men looking to make fitness a bigger part of their lives.”

The Prime Minister adds this will also lay the foundation for the growth of sports in the country.

Meanwhile, the new Weightlifting Fiji Levuka Satellite center is expected to be opened on Friday.