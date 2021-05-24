Sports Council will ensure facilities are safe to use

The Fiji Sports Council will ensure that all its sporting facilities will be safe to host competitions when sports resume in the country.

Facilities like the Vodafone Arena and the FMF Gymnasium were used as FEMAT quarantine facilities during the second wave of the pandemic.

Sports Council Chief Executive, Litiana Loabuka says they’re working closely with the Ministry of Health in ensuring that all theirs venues are safe before any sanctioned tournament is held.

Article continues after advertisement

“Part of the agreement Ministry of Health is organizing the decontamination process themselves and then after they all move out completely, Fiji Sports Council will do the same, just complete our own internal process and then we will open up the venues, again once we are given the go-ahead.”

Right now the council is not taking any bookings for its facilities, but Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has confirmed that all sports can return once Fiji reaches the 80% vaccination threshold.

These include team sports, like rugby, football and netball, and stadiums can re-open.