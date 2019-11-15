Sports Council plan for facilities demand after COVID-19 restrictions

Sports facilities will be in high demand once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

This is why the country’s major sports facility owners are taking a pro-active approach to meet the demands from different organizations.

The Fiji Sports Council Chairperson Peter Mazey says they will try to work out how to facilitate the demands for their facilities when contact sports kicks off.

‘Last week the board of the council met and they have come up with an agreement to meet with the national sports organization and major venues organizers and users and we going to meet them next week and part of that will be to discuss what we can do to facilitate getting everybody back into action’.

One of the users of Sports council facilities is the Fiji Rugby Union and its Chief Executive John O’Connor says they are aware of the late booking risks.

‘We are working in advance to be pro-active so they can book the venues because as we all know all the sports will start at once so the demand for venue will be very tight’.

O’Connor adds the FRU is planning to start their Skipper Cup competition on July 11th.