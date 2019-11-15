Sports Council facilities ready to host events

Fiji Sports Council Chair Peter Mazey has reassured their partners that the Council facilities will be ready to host events once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

These facilities includes the ANZ National Stadium, Damodar City Aquatic Centre, Victoria Courts and the FMF Gymnasium.

Mazey while receiving bookings from sporting federations says, although the facilities were closed, teams were on the ground making sure the facilities are in good condition.

“Even though Sports Council had to close them, we still had our team out there mowing, cleaning and making sure they are ready.”

Mazey adds like all sporting federations the Council and other local bodies that own venues are obligated to ensure that processes and protocols are in place to avoid any spread of the coronavirus.

He says facilities will open soon as restrictions are eased.