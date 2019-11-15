Sports competition still on says Mazey

Sporting events will go on as scheduled by various sporting bodies.

The Fiji National Sports Commission has given their assurance that all accredited sports can host competitions given they follow the directive from the government.

This is after three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the last two days.

Fiji Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey says all sporting federation need to be mindful that there are some restrictions still in place.

“The indication from the Ministry of Health already are that there will be no changes. We are reminding our sporting bodies that while they are doing their training and everything that they can have a maximum of 100 people.”

Meanwhile, so far 11 sports have been accredited by the Commission, while 14 others to receive there’s tomorrow.