Sports Commission reverts $1.3m for COVID-19 response

Just over one million dollars has been reverted to the government by the Fiji National Sports Commission due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the cancellation of international sporting events.

Executive Chair Peter Mazey says the money will go towards the COVID-19 response budget.

Mazey says the allocated funds for international events will be now be included in the mini-budget next week.

Article continues after advertisement

“The funding that was allocated for this events can now be used in their new budget in their new budget that they are planning next week. If we are looking at what we are expecting just for this quarter for the hosting of local events it is about $1.3m”

He adds they will be re-looking at hosting local sporting tournaments once, and if, there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Fiji.

“Right at the moment they can, but we have also been warned by the PS that if they are cases viruses do appear in Fiji then things will be re-looked at again.”

The Fiji National Sports Commission will be working with the Government to help educate people on COVID-19 through its various rural and urban programs.

“No longer are we going to a program to talk about sports, we are going to talk about what they can do, this is our first pitch how they can help themselves not to get Coronavirus.”

The Commission is urging Fijians to stay abreast with the information given by the Health Ministry and relevant stakeholders to avoid confusion over this global pressing issue.