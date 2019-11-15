Sports Commission hopeful of international events

The Fiji Sports Commission is hopeful we will get to host some international events this year.

Despite the current challenges amidst the pandemic, Commission chair Peter Mazey says with the new norm, something can be worked out.

Fiji is expected to host international events in swimming, rugby, football and even archery in the next few months.

Mazey says 2020 was a year many would rather forget, however, they are optimistic about this new sporting year.

“We still hoping we will be able to host Oceania Archery because that was to be a world qualifying event for the Olympics and we are hoping that we’ll be able to host an Oceania qualifying event for athletics”.

Mazey believe that sports need to play a part in getting our economy back on the fast lane.

He adds the pandemic may have dashed some sporting hopes last year but 2021 is a new ball game altogether.