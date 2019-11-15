Sports Commission has not received Futsal coach request from Fiji FA

The Fiji Sports Commission has not received any request from the Fiji Football Association regarding a national Futsal coach.

The desire to have a fulltime international futsal coach was confirmed at the Fiji FA Council meeting in Nadi last month.

Until now the Fiji Sports Commission is awaiting any formal notification from football’s governing body says Commission Chairman Peter Mazey.

‘We haven’t received it yet from Fiji Football but we have advised them that we will be assisting them”.

But Fiji FA is saying it is finalizing the paperwork before seeking the Sports Commission’s assistance.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf confirmed they are working around the clock to submit their request as the commission pay’s for overseas coaches.