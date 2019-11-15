Sports Commission aware of Fiji Swimming’s request

The Fiji National Sports Commission is aware of Fiji Swimming’s need to defer the 2020 Oceania Championship to June next year.

This is after Fiji Swimming requested Oceania swimming to defer the event to next year due to the unavailability of facilities in the coming months.

Commission Chair Peter Mazey says they will continue to be in discussion with Fiji Swimming on the confirmed date of the championship.

“The Oceania Swimming and the qualifier for the Olympics, they still want to hold that as soon as we re-open.”

The Sports Commission Chair adds funding for the event is also in discussion.

Meanwhile, Fiji Swimming will await a decision by Oceania Swimming on whether the event will be deferred or not.

Fiji was due to host the championship from the 15th to the 21st of this month but has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.