Sports bubble could see Fiji host the All Blacks

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 31, 2020 5:23 pm
Fiji Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey. [File Photo]

Fiji Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey says they are in serious discussions about a sports bubble that may get the All Blacks to play in Fiji.

He says 2020 is done and dusted, but what can sports do in 2021 to help the country economically.

For many 2020 is a year they’d rather forget and for the Sports Commission, life must go on and Mazey adds this is why they are exploring options for 2021.

“Opportunities are starting to come we may be able to open up and we are talking of a sports bubble very seriously where we could have the All Blacks come over, now none of this is for sure at the moment but we are working on it with three sports actually.”

Speaking to FBC Sports Mazy says if they get the green light, those involved may have to go into a protected bubble and no crowd will be allowed.

“Which means that the stadium will be a bubble, the training grounds will be a bubble, the hotel accommodation will be a bubble and they’ll come in on one plane that will be their bubble so basically it will not be for the public but it’ll be for FBC may gain out of this because currently we wouldn’t let anybody attend.”

Mazey believe that sports need to play a part in getting our economy back on the fast lane and the pandemic may have dashed some sporting hopes this year but 2021 is a new ball game altogether.

