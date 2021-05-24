Sports a tool of development and peace

A 24-hour relay ended today celebrating the contribution of sports in development and peace globally.

The relay carried out by 45 French embassies around the world also marked the beginning of the journey towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Fiji was the first country to hold the relay on Wednesday though the collaboration of the French Embassy, ONOC and FASANOC.

French Ambassador to Fiji François-Xavier Léger says April 6th is an important date as nations come in unity to celebrate sports.

“In 2015 in a historic move for the Olympic and Paralympic movement, the United Nations’ reports on the Sustainable Development Goals officially mentioned sports as an important partner in sustainable development.”

FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says sports has been a tool that has been breaking so many barriers in our communities.

“Fiji is a perfect example of using sports to break down barriers be it racial or gender. The International Day of Sports for Development and Peace was created by the United Nations General Assembly and supported by the IOC as a testament of the role that sports play in our communities and we’ve heard that a lot this morning.”

ONOC President Dr Robin Mitchell says sports is what it means to be human.

“Sport is part of human culture. Sport is part of human development. Sport is part of peace – the core element of building human society. Sport is play, respect, fairness, excellence, integrity, the return to failed pursuits, over and over again, until victory is won.”

Some athletes that took part in Wednesday’s relay were Olympians Matelita Buadromo and Banuve Tabakaucoro as well Eugene Vollmer and a number of para-athletes including Naibili Vatunisolo.