Sports a tool for solidarity

Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) President Dr Robin Mitchell believes sport is now at the cusp of being elevated into recognition as key to human health and survival.

In his Olympic speech, Dr Mitchell says now more than ever we should draw from the principle Olympic values of excellence, respect, and friendship to demonstrate that solidarity is critical to surviving the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Mitchell says for two years, Oceania teams and athletes have been tested but so far all have shown that through hope and solidarity, we can overcome every challenge posed by the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“Now, we’re barely weeks away from meeting each other – but in a different way. In 40 years, we have learned to stand for something much bigger than Sport and that is probably the larger and deeper lesson for us. Sport is our Life. But Sport is now at the cusp of being elevated into recognition as key to Human.”

The ONOC President has also thanked the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) of the Australian Government for standing true to the PacificAus program, supporting the quest of the Oceania teams and athletes in reaching the Tokyo Olympic Games.