Sporting fraternities urged to abide by the rules

Fiji National Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey has reiterated the importance of sporting fraternities abiding by the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

This follows as restrictions on six non-contact sports including volleyball, tennis, golf, badminton, squash and lawn bowls were eased allowing facilities to open with training and friendly matches to commence.

Mazey says while players are keen to get back in shape and continue with their daily training routine, it is vital for sporting bodies to lay strict guidelines observing the restrictions in place.

“I think every sporting body has to realize there’s new rules and there’s going to be new rules for a long time especially if we want to play internationally. Those include putting in place all that government requires under the COVID-19 restrictions.”

Mazey adds while major competitions and tournaments are still restricted, those planning to hold friendly matches must have their numbers below 20.

Social distancing and proper sanitation must also be practiced while training and players urged to use their won training gears.