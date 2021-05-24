Sporting federations reminded of role

National Sporting Federations have been reminded to continue to adapt to new protocols and requirements.

Speaking at the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee’s annual general meeting, President Makarita Lenoa highlights the pandemic is still affecting the way sports operates in the country.

Lenoa says National federations have an obligation to set examples in the country.

“Good governance remains a priority for the IOC and the Olympic movement as highlighted in the reforms of the Olympic agenda 2020, which has three overarching pillars of credibility, sustainability and youth to drive the reform”

Lenoa says their choice to be involved in sport comes with expectations.

“As national federations and as FASANOC, it is important to us because of the credibility of the whole sporting industry”

23 National Sporting Federations were part of the Annual General Meeting yesterday.