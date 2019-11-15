Sporting federations need accreditation before hosting tournaments

Sporting federations will need to get accreditation before organizing any future tournaments or competitions.

This is in line with the new protocols or norm in place for all sporting organization to provide and follow to reduce any risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Fiji National Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey says all sporting federations will need to submit their ‘return-to play-protocols’ with new norms including basic hygiene and sanitation incorporated.

“How they are going to train, how they are going to compete and how they’re going to organize competitions to make them COVID free and safe.”

Once documents are reviewed and accredited, sporting fraternities will be given the green-light to compete locally and internationally.

“They will then receive certification after it’s gone through an independent committee and that certification will then be able to be used internationally to show that they are COVID free so they can apply for visas and things for the future more important it will give us access to this proposed bubble between NZ, AUS and the Pacific.”

