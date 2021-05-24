Sporting events expected to be held behind closed doors  

All sporting events are expected to go ahead but with no spectators.

FBC Sports understands all sporting federations have received a letter outlining this along with the new return-to-play protocols.

It is understood that all sports will enter the ‘Amber’ level, meaning all games will have to be held behind closed doors.

Article continues after advertisement

It is also expected that community sporting events will now have to be done in gated and fenced facilities or in any indoor venue only.

This is done due to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Sports Commission along with the Ministry of Youth and Sports will make an official announcement tomorrow, where some new return-to-play protocols will be announced.