Sporting events called off following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Horse racing was halted on Thursday following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, while Friday’s play in the Test match between England and South Africa was called off.

All Friday’s race meetings in Britain have also been cancelled, along with the same day’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint cricket fixtures.

The second day of the PGA Championship on Friday will also not take place.

The English Football League has also postponed its two games on Friday.

“A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning,” said an EFL statement.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Following the announcement, the Southwell horse racing meeting was halted after the second race, and Chelmsford after the fourth race.

The British Horseracing Authority is likely to take a decision on when horse racing will resume on Friday.

Play was also abandoned at the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

“Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast,” said a European Tour Group statement.

“Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.

“Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time.”

In football, Manchester United said their game against Real Sociedad in the Europa League went ahead “following direction from the Football Association and Uefa”.

West Ham’s game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League was also played.

The Scottish Championship game on Friday between Cove Rangers and Dundee has been postponed.

The Tour of Britain called off Friday’s sixth stage before also cancelling the weekend’s remaining stages.

“Further to the earlier statement in relation to the cancellation of stage six as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, the organisers of the Tour of Britain can additionally confirm that stages seven (Dorset) and eight (Isle of Wight) will not take place,” said a statement.

“This decision has been taken in consultation with stakeholders and partners in light of operational circumstances, including the understandable reassignment of police resource at this time.

“The Tour of Britain organisation, alongside the teams, riders and officials involved in the event, send their deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time.”

In rugby union, Northampton abandoned their Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens scheduled for Thursday evening.

Scotland women’s Test international against Spain on Sunday has been called off and Scottish Rugby has also postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend as a mark of respect.

Formula 1 is planning a minute’s silence with all teams prior to practice on Friday for the Italian Grand Prix, with the race weekend to proceed as planned.

At the US Open tennis in New York, organisers said “to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II” there would be “a moment of silence prior to the start of the first women’s semi-final match between Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia”.