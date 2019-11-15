Sporting events allowed with 50% capacity

Good news for athletes and fans as contact sports will be allowed from tomorrow.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says gyms, swimming pools, and fitness centers will be allowed to operate as well from tomorrow.

But Bainimarama says the operators must keep the facilities clean and maintain contact tracing information for every person that uses their facilities by checking for Care Fiji app installation and keeping a manual log for those who don’t have smartphones.

“With Fiji’s outbreak contained we can safely reclaim our status as the beating heart of world rugby and welcome back football, boxing, and all other contact sports as well”.

Bainimarama adds Fijians are sporting people and he knows how much it means for fans to attend games and see their stars in action.

“We will be permitting live sporting events to resume but with restrictions, our formal indoor and outdoor sporting venues can host sporting events with spectators at 50% capacity as long as physical distancing is maintained within the venue”.

Informal sports events at community level are also allowed but with 100 only in attendance says the Prime Minister and it will be reviewed in the near future.

He says he looks forward to the co-operation of the sports event organizers.

Bainimarama stresses that all spectators must download the Care Fiji app and any athlete feeling unwell should stay home and officials will be responsible for symptoms screenings and should not allow who is sick to play.