Sporting bodies adhering to the postponement advice from the Sports Commission

Fiji National Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey believes all sporting bodies in Fiji have understood the precautionary measures that they have to take during the current measles outbreak.

Mazey in conjunction with the Ministry of Health advised Sporting bodies to postpone tournaments scheduled from December to January.

This was to help the country control measles.

Sports is very proactive, we are very protective of our youth and our athletes and that’s what it was all about.

All tournaments are expected to begin proper from the end of next month.