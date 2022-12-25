Sporting bodies express gratitude to members

A number of sporting bodies have expressed their gratitude to everyone involved in their respective sports for their input in a successful 2022 season.

Fiji Rugby, Fiji Football, the Fijian Drua and Touch Rugby while wishing their players, officials and members an enjoyable holiday season, are also reminding them to celebrate safely.

Drua head coach Mick Byrne says this is the time of the year where togetherness is most precious.

Article continues after advertisement

“This time of the year is for families and faith, they all come together. It’s that time of the year where family and faith are living on the same street, it’s right now. For everybody out there, have a great Christmas, enjoy your families, enjoy your faith and get around each other, support each other through this time and it’s going to make the New Year even more memorable.”

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the association will always be thankful for the support rendered by the members of the football community.

“We thank you for the support to sports in general in Fiji. Without your support, no sports will be able to survive and we appreciate your contribution and encouragement.”

Fiji Rugby boss John O’Connor echoed similar sentiments.

“It’s been a long and challenging season but there successes along the way. I thank all the supporters for their prayers and I just like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a blessed successful New Year.”

Touch Fiji Federation President Tevita Mau says an exciting new season awaits in 2023.

“Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, enjoy the festive, come back refreshed and we work together in scaling the new heights that we’ve set ourselves for 2023.”

The 2023 season will be eventful with local competitions in football and rugby, Super Rugby for the Drua and Super W for the Fijiana Drua, Rugby World Cup for the Flying Fijians and Pacific Games amongst others.