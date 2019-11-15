Sponsors support Fiji Supports Council during crises

The Fiji Sports Council says amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, their sponsors has shown their continued support.

According to Council Chair, Peter Mazey, 60 per cent of the councils’ revenue is from naming rights of their sporting facilities like the Vodafone Arena, FMF Gymnasium and the ANZ Stadium.

The Council lost $1.9 million from gate taking and hiring of events in the past two months since all sporting has been cancelled.

Article continues after advertisement

Mazey says they are confident their sponsors will stand by them during this crises.

“We are very lucky, I think banks are doing very well at this time. I’m sure Vodafone is doing very well, FMF, Damodar City is a hard one because the shops are all open. We rely a lot on our sponsors and we are very grateful to them so we hope they will continue to support us.”

Mazey says there are also those that are renting corporate boxes which the Commission is also receiving funds from.