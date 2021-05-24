Home


Spectators to be allowed in sporting venues soon

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 5, 2022 11:20 am

Fans could be allowed back into sporting venues sooner than expected.

Fiji National Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey says this might be possible in the next four weeks.

He says discussions with the Ministry of Health is ongoing and changes are being made gradually under the Amber level protocol.

Article continues after advertisement

“Last time we talked to the Ministry of Health about it, they were hopeful in about four weeks and that was just last week. So, we are hoping that will be the case and we do have major events being booked for the year.”

This will however depend on the containment of COVID-19 in the country.

It is understood that similar to last year, capacity will be limited.

Mazey says they are constantly reviewing the protocols and changes will be made when deemed necessary.

At the moment, sporting events are held behind closed doors meaning spectators are not allowed at match venues.

