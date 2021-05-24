Spectators may be allowed at 80% capacity

Teams may play in front of spectators soon following the easing of health restrictions.

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum in a press conference yesterday announced that sports may be held with spectators.

Khaiyum says while sporting fans are allowed in, there are still certain restrictions to be abided to.

Article continues after advertisement

“Indoor and outdoor sporting events, including competitive sports, may be held with spectators at 80% capacity provided those spectators wear masks.”

Fiji National Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey had earlier stated that spectators could potentially return to sporting venues in four weeks’ time.

Major sporting events that were played behind closed doors include the recently concluded Fun Flavour Super Sevens Series, Netball Fiji’s Punjas Digicel Super Club Championship and Fiji Football’s Futsal Inter-District Championship.