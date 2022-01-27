Spectators contribute to fast-spread of COVID: Mazey

Sporting meets in the past has seen the general public not conforming to COVID measures which has been a concern for Fiji National Sports Commission.

With the tournaments moving to Amber level, spectators will be excluded from all games.

Commission chair Peter Mazey says it has been difficult to control spectators while trying to maintain the safety measures, so the next best option is to avoid crowds at game venues.

Mazey says this will ensure the safety of athletes, officials, and Fijians in general.

“They will not be permitted and as you’ll see from the fines and the gazettes that have come out from government there are hefty fines for any spectators that suddenly appear on the embankment or anywhere”

There is a $250 fine for any person who fails to comply with an order to ensure that no spectators are present at any contact sports engagement or tournament.

And $10,000 will be imposed on the organizer of the tournament if spectator rules are not followed and $1000 on the owner of the facility.

Community sporting events will now have to be done in gated and fenced facilities or in any indoor venue only.