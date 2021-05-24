Home

Sports

Spectators barred in Olympics as state of emergency announced

| @BBCWorld
July 9, 2021 2:20 am
[Source: BBC]

The Olympic Games in Japan are to be held without spectators due to rising cases of coronavirus.

Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa made the announcement following discussions with officials and organisers on Thursday evening.

A state of emergency in Tokyo will run throughout the Games, to combat coronavirus.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters it would run from 12 July and remain in place until 22 August.

Bars and restaurants will not be allowed to serve alcohol and must close by 20:00 (11:00 GMT).

Coronavirus infections are rising in Tokyo as the 23 July opening ceremony edges closer.

There has been widespread opposition to the Games in Japan, with calls for them to be postponed or cancelled.

