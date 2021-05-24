Spanish Mission, Incentivise favorites for Melbourne Cup

Punters have already declared the Melbourne Cup will be a two-horse war with overseas invader Spanish Mission’s only threat is raging favorite Incentivise.

With several injured contenders failing to make the Melbourne Cup like and international Away He Goes who suffered a tendon injury, Incentivise is the $2.30 favorites with TAB fixed odds.

However Andrew Balding-trained Spanish Mission has firmed from $8 to $6 since last week.

One TAB customer is eyeing off a potential collect of more than AUS$41,000 on Spanish Mission after placing a AUS$3500 multi-bet which kicked off with two greyhounds which both won earlier this week.