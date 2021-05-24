Home

Spanish Mission a horse to win says jockey

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 1, 2021 5:16 am

Spanish Mission looks fit and ready for tomorrow after a light workout with jockey Craig Williams yesterday.

The horse underwent several vet checks last week after knocking his leg, which also caused a minor skin irritation before he was passed fit to run on Saturday.

The $7 second favourite in Melbourne Cup betting moved well when cantering two laps of the Werribee circuit with Williams aboard.

William says he was on the right horse in the Flemington event.

William adds he is confident that Spanish Mission looks like the right horse needed to win the Melbourne Cup.

[Source: racenet.com]

