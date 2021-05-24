Home

Spain thrashes Slovakia to make top 16

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
June 24, 2021 6:21 am

It was a strong sign off for Spain after handing a 5-0 thrashing to Slovakia earlier this morning in the EUFA Euro 2020 Championship.

It was a slow start from Spain with one missed penalty, which was turned on its head when Slovakia’s goalie Martin Dubravka punched the ball into his own net.

Four goals followed as Spain grew its confidence, while Slovakia produced poor performance.

Spain now takes second place with 5 points after Sweden who have topped Group E table with 7 points.

Spain’s meeting with Croatia will take place in Copenhagen on Monday.

[Source: BBC]

