Spain defeats Croatia after extra-time win

Spain progresses to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals after a relentless match against Croatia, where they managed to hold themselves to a 5-3 win.
Spain was in a 3-1 lead but Croatia managed to score two consecutive goals just 5 minutes before the full-time forcing an extra time onto the match.
The time champions Spain will face the winner of the France and Switzerland game in the quarter-finals.
Article continues after advertisement
[Source: BBC]
Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.
Live
Tune In
- 95.4 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 95.2 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 95.6 FM
- Tavua
- 95.8 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 102.6 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 102.4 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 102.8 FM
- Tavua
- 103.0 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 97.8 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 97.6 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 98.0 FM
- Tavua
- 98.2 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 93.0 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 92.8 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 93.2 FM
- Tavua
- 93.4 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 100.2 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 100.0 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 100.4 FM
- Tavua
- 100.6 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 105.0 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 104.8 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 105.2 FM
- Tavua
- 105.4 FM
- Rakiraki