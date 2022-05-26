Sowakula and Narawa in starting lineup

Pita Gus Sowakula [left] and Emoni Narawa earlier today at the Nadi International Airport.

Both Fijians in the Chiefs squad are in the starting line-up for its clash against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua on Saturday.

Pita Gus Sowakula will start at number eight while Emoni Narawa is on the wing and will have to look after Vinaya Habosi.

The Chiefs landed at Nadi International Airport this afternoon and both players are looking forward to playing the Drua.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports, Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan says he’s named a good team.

“We’ve got Pita Gus at number eight and Emoni Narawa on the wing, a couple of good Fijians there for us doing a great job and they get an opportunity to play at home too, we’ve named a strong side and that’s to acknowledge the challenge we going to have on the weekend”

Other stars in the Chiefs side include Samisoni Taukei’aho, Angus Ta’avao, Brodie Retallick Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson,Brad Weber and Quinn Tupaea.

The Drua hosts the Chiefs at 3pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.