South/Eastern zone FSSRL finals expected to be a thriller

The 2020 Fiji Secondary School Rugby League South/ Eastern Zone finals tomorrow is expected to be one of the best.

FSSRL Vice-President Walesi Soqoiwasa believes Ratu Kadavulevu School will come out strong with all their teams featuring in the three grade finals.

“For RKS, the tradition there, the winning culture is there, once they come out to the knockout stage they will be very hard and I know they will prepare well for this final and this will be able to give Nasinu a good run for their money this Saturday”

Queen Victoria School faces RKS at 12.55pm in the under 15 grade final.

Nasinu Secondary School meetsRKS in the under 17 final at 2.05pm.

In the under 19 final at 3:40pm Nasinu Secondary takes on RKS.

The South/Eastern Zones finals will be held tomorrow at the Marcelin Primary School ground in Vatuwaqa.