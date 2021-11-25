Home

Cricket

South Africa go a step closer to semi-final dream

| @BBCWorld
November 3, 2021 5:46 am

South Africa defeated Bangladesh by six wickets as they go closer to their dreams of making it to the Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final.

A dismal Bangladesh were bowled out for 84 with 10 balls to spare, having earlier stumbled to 24-3 and 45-6.

South Africa are second in Group 1 behind England, with the top two teams qualifying for the knockout stages.

Third-placed Australia are also in contention for the semi-finals, but the Proteas have a superior net run-rate after the convincing win over Bangladesh.

The defeat eliminates Bangladesh, who face Australia on Thursday, while South Africa play England in their final group game on Saturday.

