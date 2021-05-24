Home

Cricket

South Africa beat Pakistan in thriller

| @BBCWorld
March 12, 2022 7:50 am

South Africa survived to beat Pakistan by six runs in another thrilling finish at the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

After Laura Wolvaardt made 75 and Sune Luus 62 to take South Africa to 223-9, Pakistan looked beaten when needing 52 from six overs with four wickets left.

But Nida Dar and Diana Baig kept them in it, only for Dar to crucially be run out for 55 in the 49th over.

Article continues after advertisement

With 10 required off the last, Shabnim Ismail brilliantly held Baig, and Pakistan were 217 all out.

The grandstand finale in Tauranga is one more superb conclusion at a tournament which has already seen West Indies pull off close wins against New Zealand and England, who themselves almost completed an audacious run-chase against Australia.

It leaves South Africa with two victories from two matches before their meeting with winless England on Monday.

For Pakistan, the lowest-ranked side in the tournament, it is an agonising defeat, but another superb showing after they acquitted themselves well against India and Australia.

 

